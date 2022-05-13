Get your kids running with the Dixon Family YMCA training program

Registration is now open for the Dixon Family YMCA Kids Just Wanna Reagan Run 2022.

This training program is for students in grades 1-6 who would like to train for the Reagan Run 5K. Running techniques, stretches, character values and nutrition are included in the curriculum.

After each class, a healthy snack and water will be provided. All participants of the training program are also automatically registered for the Regan Run 5K!

The training program will be held Mondays and Wednesdays, May 16-June 29 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Members are $40, and program members are $50.

The Reagan Run 5K will be held Saturday, July 2 at 8 a.m. The race starts at the Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home in Dixon, and ends at Haymarket Square.

Running is an excellent way to help incorporate the 60 minutes of daily activity recommended for children by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In an age of screen addiction, kids may need to get out and go for a run now more than ever. Although you can start running later in life and increase your cardiac health, the same does not apply to the same degree when it comes to our bones.

According to research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, running dramatically increases bone strength in early adopters and may ward off osteoporosis.

Physical activity, like running, for kids can improve concentration, grades, and test scores.

Other benefits to running early may include improved sleep, increased self-esteem and confidence (crossing finish lines!), decreased risk of developing type 2 diabetes and lower blood pressure and blood cholesterol levels.

It’s important to make sure your child has the right running shoe to avoid injury. Be sure the shoe has enough room for the toes to wiggle, and that the heel of the shoe is snug but not tight and offers appropriate support.

Dixon Family YMCA: 110 North Galena, Dixon, IL 61021, 815-288-9622, www.dixonymca.org