Father’s Day Gift Ideas

Father’s Day is on June 19, so that mean’s it’s just around the corner!

If you’re not sure what to get the dad in your life this year, your local Ace Hardware has a few ideas in mind that are sure to be a hit.

Lawn and Garden

Summertime means getting outdoors and working on your landscape and exteriors of your home. For the dad that likes to get work done in the yard, there’s a full line of lawnmowers, trimmers, leaf blowers and other outdoor machines from top brands like Craftsman, Milwaukee, Toro and more just waiting to be had. Giving dad the gift of top-performing lawn equipment has never been easier or more affordable.

Deck and Patio

Cookouts are a favorite summer pastime for many people. There’s nothing better than entertaining family and friends on the patio, in the back yard or the garage on a warm summer evening, or even just relaxing on your deck or porch, listening to a baseball game and sipping a glass of your preference. But in order to fully embrace cookout season, you’ll need the right tools and accessories.

Quality grills, smokers, patio and lawn furniture, outdoor heating and grill cooking kits all make a great gift any time of year, but especially for dads who like to enjoy their time relaxing outside. Now is the best time to buy!

Gift Cards

If you’re still unsure about exactly what product makes the ideal gift, that’s no problem – an Ace Hardware gift card does the trick! Gift cards are available at the store or online in any amount, and then dad can pick out whatever he fancies at any Ace Hardware location.

Find a gift every dad will love! Stop in, visit www.acehardwaredixon.com or call us at 815-288-7841.

Ace Hardware & Outdoor Center

900 N Galena Ave

Dixon, IL 61021