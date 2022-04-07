YMCA celebrates 150-year roots in Dixon

The Dixon Family YMCA is celebrating its sesquicentennial, marking 150 years since the Y put down roots in Dixon.

The Dixon Family YMCA is committed to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. As a community partner, the Dixon Family YMCA serves more than 6,000 people each year with aquatic, childcare, day camp, youth programs and health and wellness programs.

The YMCA’s origins date to 1844 when George Williams began a program in England. The concept was brought to the United States later that century. After the Civil War, Dixon was large enough to generate enough interest in having a YMCA of its own. The first facility was established on Nov. 25, 1872 on the second floor of a jewelry store on the northwest corner of Ottawa Avenue and East First Street – currently the home of Basil Tree Ristorante.

Today, people of all ages and all walks of life come together through the Dixon Family YMCA to grow healthier and stronger in spirit, mind and body.

The YMCA’s initiatives are to promote health and wellness and be an active partner in the community. The Y also works to strengthen and build additional partnerships with local businesses and organizations, continuing its mission to make Dixon a better place for many years to come.

Lee County faces new challenges that create a greater need than ever for the work the Y does every day. Fortunately, where some see obstacles, the Y see opportunities for its members, volunteers and staff to make a difference. The Strong Kids Campaign is an ambitious campaign to take on many of the greatest challenges facing young people, their health and the communities across Lee County.

The Y is the leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community. The Y is made up of people of all ages and from every walk of life working side by side to strengthen communities.

