Library trustees OK updated director job description ahead of search

DIXON — Dixon Public Library trustees approved an update Monday to the library director’s position being used in a nationwide search.
“Our old one was four pages long,” Board President Tracey Lawton said. “When it got to the end, it started going into almost the application process. It was just kind of an odd deal looking at it through different lenses. They [the search firm] cleaned it up and shortened it to two pages.”
On May 8, trustees voted without opposition to hire Dieters & Todd Library Consulting Firm for $15,000 to help the library find a new director. The firm helped trustees revise the library director job description for the job posting.
According to minutes from the May meeting, the firm will develop a recruitment timeline; meet with board and staff members; review and revise the job description; create placement of job posting; gather a field of candidates; conduct first-round interviews and present the best candidates to the Library Board. The firm also provides a one-year guarantee and, if the person hired does not work out, the firm will complete another search.
On Tuesday, library trustees also approved the new job description for director.
Among the preferred qualifications for a library director are an American Library Association accredited master’s degree in library information science; a minimum of five years library experience with two years supervisory experience; knowledge of Illinois library law and associated rules and regulations; knowledge of library automation; and more.
Former full-time library Director Antony Deter — who is serving as a part-time interim director — was not at the meeting. A review of all 2023 Library Board meeting minutes did not show when Deter submitted his resignation.
Deter, who was not at the June 12 meeting, was unable to be reached by phone or email for comment.
According to the Dixon Public Library’s website, Deter’s total compensation package is $91,791.44. There was no reference in the minutes or job description about how much the next director could make.
Oregon City Manager Darin DeHaan said $15,000 for a national search for that level of service is typical. When Oregon hired a firm to conduct a search for a new public works director, the city paid about $8,000, he said.
“We didn’t do the lowest cost,” DeHaan said. “They did a little more than the selection process, but not the whole thing.”