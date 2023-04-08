Letter: KSB retiree concerned about end of valet service

To the Editor:

I feel compelled to express my concerns regarding the removal of the valet service that had been offered for years by KSB Commerce Towers.

As a KSB retiree of many years, I’m shocked and distressed that this service is being withdrawn.

After a recent surgery that required follow-up visits to the clinic, I was grateful for this service. The valet gentlemen were kind and helpful.

I saw many people who needed this service and couldn’t imagine how they would have been able to come without it.

This doesn’t seem consistent with KSB’s “patient first” philosophy. I urge them to reconsider this matter.

Nina Mardauss

Dixon