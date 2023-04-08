Letter: How to educate ourselves to end child abuse

To the Editor:

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month. As a community, our goal is to help end the misfortune that is child abuse.

Did you know that “approximately five children die every day because of child abuse,” according to childprotect.org?

To do our part in protecting children, we need to start by educating ourselves and looking for common abuse signs.

The National Child Abuse Coalition defines child abuse as “any act or series of acts of commission or omission by a parent or other caregiver (clergy, coach, teacher, etc.) that results in harm, the potential for harm, or the threat of harm to a child.”

Some signs of child abuse include:

Injuries on body parts that are uncommon, such as the back, thighs, buttocks or neck;

Bruises representing the object that caused the injury, such as a hand, hair brush or belt;

Lack of hygiene, adequate clothes or visibly malnourished;

Very aggressive or withdrawn;

Afraid to return home;

Stealing or begging for food;

and extreme fatigue.

Every child deserves to grow up safe and loved. As adults, we have a responsibility to report any suspected child abuse case. If you have any concerns or questions, call the YWCA of the Sauk Valley’s 24-hour hotline at 815-626-7277 or 815-288-1011. All of our services are free and confidential.

Kyler Hermeyer

Dixon