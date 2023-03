To the Editor:

I have been acquainted with Glen Hughes for almost three decades. He has always been dedicated to our community’s best interests and, in my opinion, is the best-suited candidate to be mayor. Out of the two candidates, I believe Hughes is the only one who will bring fresh, common-sense solutions needed in the Dixon city government.

I urge voters to cast their ballots for Hughes for mayor of Dixon on Tuesday, April 4.

James E. Dixon

Dixon