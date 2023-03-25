Letter: Support Gonzalo Reyes for Unit 5 school board

I am writing in support of Gonzalo Reyes for the Sterling Unit 5 school board. After graduating from Notre Dame with an M.F.A. in visual arts, he has spent 42 years in education. Reyes has had broad classroom experience at all school levels, including elementary, middle school, high school, college and university. He was nominated twice for the Garnett Teacher of the Year while at Challand.

Reyes has 10 years of prior service on the Unit 5 school board. For seven of those years, he achieved the Master School Board Member designation, a recognition requiring at least 200 credits per year.

Reyes knows firsthand the challenges our schools struggle with every day. He has thrown his energy, talents, time, and experience in support of Unit Five students, teachers, staff, and families in several different capacities. One of Reyes’ many commitments for the future is to bring the demographics of Unit 5 closer to those of our community. According to the Illinois 2022 report card, only 7% of our current classroom teachers are minorities.

Reyes is experienced, prepared and committed to Unit Five schools. He will work hard to meet your expectations for representation on the school board.

Larry Tooker

Sterling