How is it possible that Donald Trump is running for president of the United States of America? How is it possible? I mean that.

The man Congress has impeached twice is the front-runner for the Republicans, again. Really?

Trump, and his anarchist followers who stormed the U.S. Capitol, should be arrested, plain and simple. He is guilty, as is Fox News, for participating in the lie that the election was stolen.

Dan Maloney

Dixon