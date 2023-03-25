Letter: Consider this from Oregon Park District before voting

The Oregon Park District released its second statement about allegations regarding workplace environment. The former president made a statement informing the public that the board looked into the allegations and “the board is satisfied that there is no evidence to indicate the existence of any unlawful workplace discrimination or harassment.”

The statement was referred to the Illinois Attorney General and responded to by the park district’s attorney. The attorney’s argument to the attorney general in support of the former president’s statement stated the “investigation report did not make a final determination or decision, but rather was created by the park district’s legal counsel as part of the park district’s deliberative processes regarding an investigation involving park district personnel.”

During the March 2023 meeting, the current president read a statement that “our investigator has concluded that no further investigation is required at this time.” The statement informed the public that issues with management have been addressed and the investigation has been concluded again. The OMA clearly states: “Final action [voting] must occur in open session. No final action may be taken at a closed meeting. Final action must be preceded by a public recital of the nature of the matter being considered...” (5ILCS 120/2e).

I encourage all Oregon Park District voters to vote in the upcoming Tuesday, April 4, election and consider this information in your decision.

Glenn Himert

Oregon