Letter: Reconsider ending KSB Hospital valet service

I’m disappointed with the KSB president and board of directors decision to end the hospital’s valet parking service. I’m curious what the valet parking budget was, as it’s my understanding the valets were part-time. I would think the loss of clients would outweigh the service cost.

Commerce Towers has inadequate parking for the building’s offices, employees, and patients. If your appointment isn’t early in the morning or at the end of the day, chances are the parking lot is full. The overflow parking is up a steep hill a couple of blocks away. The majority of patients have health issues. The journey from their car, maneuvering around cars and crossing the road with a wheelchair, walker, or crutches, isn’t easy for some and impossible for others.

Many clients are able to drive. Eliminating this service deprives them of their independence.

You underestimated the valet staff’s value. They’re the first people clients see as they arrive. Their greetings and smiles mean a lot. For regular clients, they know each other by name and each other’s schedule. If time passes without them seeing each other, they get concerned. They can see and hear if something happens in the parking lots and sidewalks. Without them, many patients will struggle to visit their rehab and doctors on the second and third floors.

Clients don’t want to visit other clinics. The staff, nurses, and doctors are people they trust and feel comfortable with.

Please reconsider.

Christine Donahue

Oregon