Letter: Glen Hughes is the right choice for mayor of Dixon

To the Editor:

Glen Hughes is the right choice for mayor of Dixon for all the right reasons.

As a former bank president, he has the financial savvy, administrative skills, and executive experience required of a mayor.

As a participant in numerous Dixon organizations, initiatives, and community events, Hughes has a good understanding of the Dixon community’s functioning parts.

As a deeply principled man, he can be trusted with the responsibilities and information of Dixon’s top official.

As an energetic and intelligent human being, Hughes has the stamina and insight to serve and function at a very high level for the people of Dixon.

I have known him for over 20 years. For all of the reasons above, I believe Hughes is the right choice for Dixon as its mayor for the next four years.

John A. Strom

Dixon