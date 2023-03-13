Letter: Thank you to our newspaper delivery man

To the Editor

While I’m not surprised, I’m saddened to read this morning that home delivery (of the Gazette, Telegraph and Sauk Valley Weekend by carriers) is no more.

I heard from friends about how no one wants to work these days, but I give you our delivery man as an example of one that does. He delivered our morning paper for years, and never once did I have to run up and down the driveway or search the bushes for the paper. When the weather was bad, he got through before we could remove the snow.

The morning paper and coffee have been a habit for many years, and it will be hard to adjust. Adjusting to a changing world is the name of the game. We have gone from reading four newspapers a day to one a day, plus the talking heads on television.

We thanked Tom at Christmas time, but we really took him for granted. Shame on both us and on you. We now get our “morning” paper between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. We have to decide if we want to drop it or hang on until the next price increase.

Thank you Tom for years of loyal service.

Lynne Wilburn

Mount Morris