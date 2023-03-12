Letter: Restore Commerce Towers valet service

To the Editor:

Regarding discontinuing valet service at Commerce Towers: Someone close to me wrote, “Makes me sick that my [dear husband] will have to quit pulmonary rehab. His spirit is down now; mine is too.”

Is this now the way to go at KSB Hospital? I am very upset at the hospital I have always supported.

How can hospital board members support the decision to end valet service for the handicapped and elderly who need it?

Her DH is unable to walk from the parking lot to the front hospital or commerce tower entrances. The valet service has made it possible for him to keep appointments with his three doctors, labs, and pulmonary rehab. I am so disappointed, as they really love their doctors and staff.

I sincerely hope this decision gets reversed as soon as possible.

Cynthia Wellman Boyenga

Tampico