Letter: Fight for Medicare to cover cost of breakthrough Alzheimer’s treatment

To the Editor:

With the 118th Congress underway, there’s no better time to bring Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia to the forefront of our policymakers’ agenda. That’s why Alzheimer’s Association advocates will be at our Washington, D.C. national forum from March 19 through March 21.

I’m writing to share my personal story and amplify the message of my fellow advocates. This is personal for me. I was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s seven years ago. I was fortunate to have participated in a trial for the drug Aduhelm. I believe the drug has slowed my disease’s progression. The drug was approved by the FDA for Alzheimer’s treatment. Unfortunately, Medicare failed to approve reimbursement for the drug, making it economically unavailable for most and killing the drug’s access.

Medicare has always covered FDA-approved treatments for those living with conditions like cancer, heart disease, HIV and AIDS. However, they decided not to cover cutting-edge, FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments. For Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to treat Alzheimer’s patients differently is unacceptable. After years of hoping and fighting for scientific breakthroughs, we’re on the brink of effective treatments. I need Congressman Eric Sorensen to stand up for everyone affected by Alzheimer’s and urge CMS to grant these treatments full coverage.

Every day, more than 2,000 people progress to a more advanced stage of Alzheimer’s, making them no longer eligible for treatment. Join me in the fight.

To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association, visit alzimpact.org.

Margaret Zumdahl

Sterling