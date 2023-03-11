Letter: Considine trustworthy and dedicated

To the Editor:

The position of mayor in Dixon is not a prestigious one, but you need someone who is trustworthy, dedicated and communicates with the citizens.

Dennis Considine is that man.

His leadership skills have been shown time and time again as a city council member and his professional career. Considine doesn’t give up.

When I was president of AFSCME Local 448, I asked him to support a resolution opposing then-Gov. Rauner’s platform against collective bargaining rights. Considine not only supported the resolution but also talked to his fellow council members to explain the importance of it. The resolution passed.

He is approachable, open to new ideas and willing to talk with anyone about the town of Dixon.

I’d ask you not only to support Considine but also to vote early in the mayoral election or on election day. It’s you as a voter that controls our governmental policies.

Kathy Lane

Dixon