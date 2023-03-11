Letter: Capitalism, socialism, or a social safety net?

To the Editor:

Many Republicans argue that government payments are socialism and counterproductive to capitalism.

If the Cares Act sends aid to businesses and $600 checks to individuals, is that socialism?

I don’t know anyone who refused their payment.

A bailout from the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act of 2008 for failing major financial institutions saved our economy. These were government payments to private businesses. Was that counterproductive to capitalism?

Agricultural subsidies, modified and renewed by presidents since the 1930s, help control food prices, influence farm commodity costs and supplies, and keep small farmers in business. If pure capitalism is to prevail, should we cut agricultural government payments to families and private businesses?

Medicare and Social Security provide a safety net for elderly persons and workers with disabilities. Workers pay into the system and payments may be taxed.

We are a government created under the concept of modified capitalism. Presidents from both parties use social safety nets and forms of democratic socialism to protect their citizens by helping the economy.

So, are these programs socialism, capitalism, social safety nets or a combination that benefits all of us?

Personally, I cashed my Cares Act check, appreciated our food supply, and took comfort in being able to have health insurance in my retirement.

Denise Burrs

Dixon