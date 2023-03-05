Letter: Schaefer has proven her ability to serve on school board

To the editor:

I would like to talk about our school board candidate, Kathleen Schaefer. After moving to Dixon in 2000, her daughters were educated in the Dixon Public School District. They went to college and are successful in their chosen fields. She believes that the strength of a community rests in quality education.

Schaefer has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and a master’s in early childhood development and family living. She serves as a school board member. Last May, Schaefer was appointed to complete the term of a member who moved out of state. Her ability to serve on the school board is already proven.

She also serves as a programming coordinator at the Dixon Public Library, which gives her the opportunity to talk to families about school challenges youth face. As a member of the school board, Schaefer has the opportunity to engage with teachers. She supports teachers and staff who care about student success.

As a member of her church, she took over my position as the Christian education elder. Within a few weeks, Schaefer made improvements. She motivated other members to be more active in getting things back on track after the pandemic caused the church to practically shut down. Schaefer is also the choir director and serves with a tireless degree of energy.

I intend to give Schaefer my vote with great expectations.

Phil Vella

Dixon