Letter: Domestic violence is not just an adult issue

To the editor:

As a community, we need to do our part in highlighting that domestic violence is not just an adult issue. According to the Domestic Violence Services Inc., “Nearly 1.5 million high school students nationwide experience physical abuse from a dating partner in a single year.”

We need to raise awareness that this violence is not just physical. Violence can be emotional, sexual, or stalking. Many teens are under the misconception that violence is only hitting, punching, or any type of sexual force. In reality, the violence in many teen relationships takes the form of name-calling, humiliation, cyber-bullying, and controlling behaviors such as restricting who their partner spends time with and monitoring their phone use.

Teenagers are in a phase of their lives where they start to experience newfound independence and freedom. This leads them to be hesitant about sharing details of their relationship with the adults around them. Our responsibility as adults is to have these conversations, demonstrate what healthy relationships look like, recognize warning signs, and help end this violence before it begins.

If you or a teen you know is in a violent relationship, contact the YWCA of the Sauk Valley. Our hotlines are 815-626-7277 or 815-288-1232. All of our services are free and confidential.

Kyler Hermeyer

Sterling