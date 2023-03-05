Letter: Considine is a leader who listens

To the editor:

You may be skeptical about a relative writing a letter of support for a mayoral candidate. Fair enough. However, who better to give you a historical perspective of a person’s character and actions than someone with over 50 years of experience observing that person?

So let me tell you a little more about my uncle, Dennis Considine.

Considine is a person who firmly stands in support of growth and change. He “shows up” even when it’s not comfortable or popular to do so. Considine has worked hard in his life and knows first-hand the sacrifices people make to survive and thrive. He knows the heartache of things not working out, but he doesn’t give up; he stands taller, reaches higher, and succeeds.

Is Considine the person for the job? Yes. Will he fight for you, for our town? Absolutely. Considine wants everyone to prosper, so he will represent all citizens of Dixon and strive for our town to grow and shine. Considine is a creative innovator who is business-minded and fair. He is a leader who listens and stays open to new views, knowing great things come from collaboration.

Will I vote for Considine? They say you can’t choose your family, but I choose him for my family, and I choose him as the next mayor. He will lead Dixon with the values of integrity, equality, and service.

That’s the man, that’s my uncle, and that’s the best candidate for mayor of Dixon.

Donette Considine

Dixon