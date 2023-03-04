Letter: Glen Hughes dedicated to Dixon’s best interests

To the editor:

I have been acquainted with Glen Hughes for almost three decades. He’s always been dedicated to the best interests of our community and, in my opinion, is the best-suited candidate to be mayor.

Hughes has been my personal banker. I know him as a practical, down-to-earth businessman who will bring common-sense solutions to our city’s problems. His experience working with local businesses, individuals and industries has given him an insight into the workings of our community’s economic and financial life. Those experiences will be valuable when it comes to dealing with our city’s budget and operations.

Hughes’ dedication to the citizens is clear from his years of service in public and community service organizations. He’s been a trustee on our Dixon Public Library Board, a member of the Lee County Zoning Board of Appeals, and a member of the Dixon Police Pension Board. He’s a member of the Lions Club and has also served on the boards of the YMCA, United Way of Lee County, and the Alzheimer’s Association. I personally worked with him as a volunteer with Dixon Habitat for Humanity and the United Way. I can attest to his wholehearted commitment to the best interests of our community.

I believe Hughes is the only one out of the two candidates who will bring the fresh, common-sense solutions we need to the Dixon city government.

I urge voters to cast their ballot for Hughes for mayor of Dixon Tuesday, April 4.

James Dixon

Dixon