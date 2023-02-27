Letter: School board candidates urged to sign Moms for Liberty pledge

The government’s heavy-handed response to the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the necessity for parental rights in education and medical decisions. The organization, Moms for Liberty, published a Parents Pledge, which reads: “I pledge to honor the fundamental rights of parents, including but not limited to the right to direct the education, medical care, and moral upbringing of their children. I pledge to advance policies that strengthen parental involvement and decision-making, increase transparency, defend against government overreach and secure parental rights at all levels of government.”

Several politicians and candidates across the country have already signed the pledge. I urge all our school board candidates to sign this common-sense commitment so the voters know where they stand.

David Swegle

Dixon