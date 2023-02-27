Letter: Run down the rabbit hole continues

The rocky, riotous ride down the rabbit hole continues unabated. America has truly gone crazy.

One would have thought, after the voters’ rejection of the cult leader, the fever might’ve broken. Though the faithful may be dwindling, their fervor exceeds any decline.

Society is sick; our culture is critically ill; and it needs life support. Rugged individualism has numbed us to our collective humanity, the love in our hearts, and human interconnectedness.

While COVID-19 accelerated this descent, we were well on our way for some time. Since we elected our first black president, racism came out of the closet, reared its ugly head, claimed center stage, and became fashionable.

This is such a sad state of love in America, diminished by anger, fear and the madness of hate. Ironically, our mad hate cult claims to be Christian. It was originally a cult of kindness and love.

Oh, what a world where many heathens, pagans and atheists live by the gospel of Christ that many Christians reject.

John Eades

Sterling