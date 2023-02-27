Letter: Concern about how little major corporations care

A while back, I asked my nephew whether corporations should be bound to their stakeholders, which are their workers, customers, and communities. He told me that a corporation’s loyalty should be to its shareholders.

I recently purchased a 49-inch by 19-inch vanity top from a national hardware store online. However, the shipped vanity top was 22 inches wide, which wouldn’t fit our bathroom vanity. My husband and I drove a 60-mile round trip to pick up this wrongly shipped merchandise. After contacting a corporate manager, we were told that UPS would pick up the vanity from our house. We could also order another online. But we weren’t offered a discount on the second purchase, and we were responsible for repacking the first one. The corporation didn’t care.

Now let’s talk about the Norfolk Southern derailment in Palestine, Ohio. Norfolk Southern offered $2 million to residents who were forced to evacuate. That was nice until you consider that Norfolk Southern earned over $3 billion in profits last year and gave over $18 billion to stockholders through dividends and buyouts over the past five years. We definitely see where Norfolk Southern’s priorities are.

To the people who want to ban library books and those concerned that teaching atrocities inflicted on African Americans and indigenous people is woke, let me give you some advice: Maybe you should be more concerned about how little our country’s major corporations care for stakeholders.

Antoinette Vella

Dixon