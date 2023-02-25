Letter: Read and believe in the Bible

I thought then-President Barak Obama was wrong when he announced, “...we are no longer just a Christian nation,” but time has proven him right. The evidence is everywhere. Examples include mass shootings, the soaring crime rate, immorality, child abuse, and corruption. The important principles for society that God gave humanity in the Bible are being disregarded daily.

A Gallup survey from May of 2022 “found that only 20% of American adults believe the Bible is God’s authoritative word. 49% believe it is God’s inspired word but should not necessarily be taken literally, and a significant 29% believe the Bible is nothing more than an ancient book of fables.” Those are profound changes in belief in our country, which was founded on biblical principles. Those principles include the Ten Commandments and the teachings of Jesus Christ.

The Bible has been taken out of public schools, watered down by liberal churches, and disregarded by more people. No one likes the results we hear about in the news.

The Bible should be read in our schools and homes.

Alice Brill

Sterling