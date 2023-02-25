Letter: Protect future victims of paternity fraud

Paternity fraud is the intentional act of a mother lying to her spouse or partner about a child’s biological paternity while knowing otherwise.

According to the American Association of Blood Banks, three out of every 10 men tested aren’t the biological father of the child in question.

This issue is important to me because our family is dealing with it.

While looking into legal options, we found out that paternity fraud is extremely common.

Non-biological fathers have few options: continue supporting the child and act as if nothing happened or give up their parental rights.

As we continue to grieve and manage the heartbreak and turmoil this has brought us, we decided to make it our mission to get new laws in place to protect this crime’s future victims.

I believe making paternity fraud a punishable offense would result in mothers thinking twice before putting anyone through this.

DNA tests could be mandatory at birth. Restitution should be paid by the offending mother for the income loss, pain, and suffering resulting from their actions.

As this is a form of emotional child abuse, the Department of Children and Family Services should open a case. Mandatory counseling should be permitted for the child, mother, and non-biological father.

The non-biological father should hold some rights to see the child, as there’s already an established relationship.

This is completely inhumane and needs to be addressed further under the law’s guidance.

Whitney Niccoli

Tampico