Letter: Considine innovative, serves city well

We strongly support Dennis Considine for mayor of Dixon. Considine is literally a lifelong resident who has served Dixon well on the City Council.

He has had several successful careers in various industries, which gives him a unique outlook when looking at opportunities and cost-control options for Dixon. Our family worked with Considine for over 20 years. He was innovative in his thought process. You always know where Considine stands on an issue. He’s not afraid to voice his opinion, which we feel is commendable and valuable.

We encourage you to vote for Dennis Considine for mayor of Dixon.

Jim Marshall

Dixon