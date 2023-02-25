Letter: As mayor, Considine will listen to council, support department heads

I encourage you to vote April 4 and support Dennis Considine for mayor of Dixon. Considine has years of experience in city government and has been our voice of reason on the city council. He is a steward of our tax dollars and works hard to curb wasteful spending. Considine loves our city and will work hard to attract new business and develop the economy.

Considine has lived in Dixon his entire life and knows what Dixon’s citizens expect from a mayor. His goal is to help Dixon grow and prosper. Considine is the type of leader who will let the city manager do what he’s paid to do. He will listen to his council and support his department heads. Considine is the kind of leader Dixon needs.

Ed Bushman

Dixon