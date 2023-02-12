Letter: Considine showed leadership on city water upgrade

To the Editor:

I would like to ask that you give careful consideration to Dennis Considine as candidate for mayor.

Considine has served and is serving on the city council. He champions projects to keep our town viable now and in the future. One project the City Council pursued and successfully secured was funding for the upgrade of the water and sewer systems in Dixon’s southwest portion. This is the type of leadership Considine will provide as he leads our community and cares for our citizens.

Mary Mobarak

Dixon