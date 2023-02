To the editor:

To whoever found my billfold in the parking lot of the Sterling Kroeger and turned it in to the manager Tuesday, Jan. 31, here is a big, big thank you.

You saved me many phone calls and lots of worry concerning missing credit cards, insurance cards, drivers’ licenses and cash.

There are a lot of good, honest people in this part of the country, and I thank you for being one of them.

God bless you.

Larry Hinders

Sterling