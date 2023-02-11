Letter: Considine will be a hands-on Dixon mayor

To the Editor:

I was ecstatic when I heard that Dennis Considine was running for mayor of Dixon. I’ve seen his commitment to Dixon, and it has been second to none.

He has always put Dixon first, and his love for Dixon shows in everything he does. Considine truly wants the best for Dixon, and he can deliver the best for us.

He has years of experience on the City Council and knows what it takes to run a city. Considine will not shy away from getting the best for Dixon.

He’ll be a hands-on mayor and will constantly strive for Dixon to be all it can be.

Lisa Bales Pinegar

Dixon