Letter: Considine has a forward-thinking vision

To the editor:

I have known Dennis Considine for my entire life. Throughout the past 15 years, I have spent countless amounts of time listening to him at Books on First openly express his vision for the future of our town and willingly listen to input from many community members.

Considine has an innovative, forward-thinking vision for Dixon’s future, which he communicates by making himself accessible to everyone.

More importantly, he exudes a desire to understand the concerns, ideas, and perspectives of all community members in order to preserve Dixon as a safe, efficient, and fun place to live.

I look forward to the possibility of seeing Considine continue this progressive, approachable style of leadership. Vote for Dennis Considine for mayor Monday, April 3.

Julia Thornton

Dixon