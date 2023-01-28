Letter: Newspaper cuts preventing certain stories from being told

People have asked how newly elected Republican New York Congressman George Santos was able to get away with so many alleged lies during his campaign. Only one local paper in New York did anything; only recently has the national media reported on it. How did this happen? To me, the answer is simple. Local newspapers had to cut back on editorial staff to the point where fact-checking doesn’t always get done.

According to the Pew Research Center, employment in the newsroom dropped by 26% between 2008 and 2020. That doesn’t include cuts made due to the pandemic. As a result, reports on city councils, county boards, and school boards are only briefly covered and often don’t make it into the next day’s paper, something unheard of before the cuts.

The main reason for the reduction in newsrooms is the lack of money coming in from advertisers. Advertising dried up when the country was locked down during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. A quick scan of local and regional papers tells me they’re still struggling.

Compare classified ads to how many they printed 10 to 15 years ago. Businesses are using apps to find employees; posting job openings on their doors and on signs.

What should worry us is how local governments and officials are no longer scrutinized the way they were when newsrooms had more reporters. Who knows how many Santos there are out there? Unless things change, we may never know.

Greg Smith

Dixon