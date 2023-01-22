Letter: Please support the Community Food Pantry of Dixon

To the Editor:

The Community Food Pantry of Dixon is a nonprofit organization that has served Dixon and Lee County for 45 years. It is solely staffed by volunteers and stocked through food contributions and cash donations by area citizens, churches, and various organizations.

We fed 8,851 adults and children in 2022. We spent approximately $7,000 to $8,000 per month on supplies. We also receive weekly and monthly food donations from Walmart, County Market, Aldi, and Oliver’s Corner Market. We were able to provide a balanced diet of fresh fruits and vegetables with these donations.

We also provided 138 birthday bags for our client’s children in 2022. We are always in need of birthday bags, crayons, coloring books and small children’s toys.

The food pantry is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. No one should go hungry, as our doors are always open to people in need.

We wish you all a happy and healthy New Year.

Delores Kness

Dixon