Letter: Thank you for standing up for the Second Amendment, Sheriff Booker

My wife and I want to thank Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker for his recent constitutional stand against comrade Pritzker.

The true Americans in Whiteside County will have their backs during their fight. Booker and his staff will stand against this horrible act committed in Springfield.

Sheriff Booker is definitely not alone (Illinois Sheriff’s Association said Jan. 12 there are nearly 80). Hopefully, this number will continue to grow closer to 100% of Illinois sheriffs.

It is good to see that there are sheriffs who know their constitutional authority.

Thank you again, Sheriff Booker, for standing for the Second Amendment and the U.S. Constitution.

William Leesman

Galt