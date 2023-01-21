Letter: Sheriffs should enforce laws, not just ones they agree with

To the editor:

If my memory serves me right, when the Illinois FOID Act was put into law, there were shouts of how the government was taking away the rights of gun owners. This did not happen.

The new law is not taking away the guns or the rights from owners that already have them. They only have to be registered. The high-powered guns are not meant to be in the hands of private citizens. They were meant to be war weapons.

Now we see county sheriffs saying they will not enforce this law. Didn’t they pledge to enforce the laws of the state of Illinois when they took office? I don’t think that just meant the laws they agreed with.

Haven’t enough lives been lost with these style guns? As elected sheriffs, do the job you promised to do when you took your job.

Shirley Sharp

Sterling