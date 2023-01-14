Letter: Join St. Patrick’s Church in its respect for all life commemoration

The U.S. Supreme Court declared abortion legal in all 50 states 50 years ago. Last year, the Dobbs decision overturned what Roe v. Wade dictated and returned jurisdiction of abortion to state legislatures.

Pro-lifers cheered. However, the controversy was far from over. Dixon’s St. Patrick Church, 612 Highland Ave., will continue its annual hour-long bell-tolling commemoration for the victims of abortion and for respect for all human life from conception to natural death at 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.

We invite anyone in the Dixon community to join us in meditation and prayer as we examine how we are called to establish a genuine culture of life throughout our country. If you can’t join us at the church, use the bells as a reminder of your responsibility to protect all life.

Margaret Brechon

Dixon