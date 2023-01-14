Letter: Books should not steer children from Christian principles

In response to Sharon McLane’s letter (Jan. 5) which quotes author Meg Medina as saying that pulling books “from a school library because of the discomfort they create in adults is a recipe for disaster ... erodes the trust young people have in the adults in their lives ... pushes them into secrecy ... [and] undermines the studied opinion of professional librarians and educators....”

Since when is it acceptable to totally entrust educators and librarians with both the moral and educational upbringing of our children?

Yes, they are paid to educate our children in the fundamentals of academia, but allowing any type of book in schools and libraries, regardless of morals, community standards, or religious upbringing, only serves to confuse the children and steer them away from the Christian principles on which this country was founded.

Adults taking a stand for what their kids are taught and exposed to doesn’t erode their trust or push them toward secrecy. It makes them appreciate having parents strong enough to teach them the morals, truths, and standards needed to become wise and discerning adults themselves.

Medina’s opposition to the idea “that there is one version of life that is acceptable” is certainly not false, as she claims, but has come to be viewed as such because of clouded thinking. This nation was founded on Biblical principles, regardless of how many disagree, and the only truly acceptable version of life is one governed by the standards of the one true God.

Dave Fox

Tampico