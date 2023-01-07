Letter: Lee County Elks Children’s Care Corporation helped by chili cook-off

Thank you, Dixon, for your support of the Dixon Elks Chili Cook-Off this past September.

The members of the Dixon Elks Lodge would like to thank everyone who attended its annual chili cook-off Sunday, Sept. 25. Your donations will help children with disabilities through the Lee County Elks Children’s Care Corporation.

This year, we had five chili cook-off entries that were able to attend that day. We had inflatables for the children to play on, plus other activities for the kids. We would also like to thank the Dixon Fire Department for being there so children could touch a fire truck and our DJ, Rusty Loomis. A huge thank you to the Elks volunteers who helped this year’s cook-off happen. Also, a special thanks to the Smurfn’ Chili team for their outstanding efforts in assisting with the clean-up. The $1,169.95 raised goes to help children with disabilities.

Next year’s Chili Cook-Off will be Sunday, Oct. 15, so mark your calendars.

The Elks are a national fraternal organization devoted to charity and civic duty. For more information about the cook-off, the Lee County Dixon Elks Children’s Care Corporation, or the Dixon Elks Lodge 779, call 815-288-3557.

Tina Hummel

Dixon