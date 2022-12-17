Letter: Why we should be electing historians

While listening to Ken Burns discuss some of the pictures in his new book, “Our America, A Photographic History,” I was struck by the idea that perhaps the people we should be electing to our presidency and Congress should be historians or people interested in history and past events.

They delve into the past and see the wonder and horror of events that happened at the same time. They have the insight to put events into perspective and then try to help us learn from the mistakes that were made and see the wonder when everything turns out for the betterment of society.

Many do not want us to learn anything about a past that makes us feel bad because of the failings of those in power and the evil done to others. We can’t erase those times in our lives when we fell short, but we must learn from them and become a better person, or nation, because of them.

There is a good reason for the saying, “Those who fail to learn the lessons of the past are doomed to repeat them.”

Are we courageous enough to do our part?

Joan Lemme

Dixon