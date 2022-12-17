Letter: Thank you GoFundMe donors

To the editor:

It is with great joy and much appreciation that I write to your readers the following: The emergency GoFundMe effort announced through your publications and elsewhere for the widow and children of Prophetstown resident Damien Martin, who died with two cousins in a car accident Saturday, Sept. 24, has, as of today, raised more than $10,000 for the family’s needs.

Thank you to everyone who responded because, as stated in the Epistle of James, “the religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to care for widows and orphans in their distress ...,” which is exactly what happened in this case.

Thank you, one and all. The GoFundMe account is still active. Those who still want to donate can also email pastordianav@gmail.com. Happy Christmas to all.

Diana Verhulst

Prophetstown