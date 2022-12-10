Letter: YAF should heed conservative’s warning of politics of malice

Conservative columnist David French recently wrote ”A Blow Against the Malice Theory of American Politics,” (The Dispatch on Nov. 13) that “the core element of Trumpism” is to divide and conquer with fear, anger and “animosity for the other side.” He further wrote that in MAGA politics, Democrats are evil “communists” who must be ruthlessly crushed, and civility and compromise are scorned as weakness.

French most likely did not read the Young America’s Foundation mailing (a recent fundraising letter from former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker to supporters) prior to writing that opinion. But, after reading the YAF letter, Mr. French’s words ring loud and true.

For example, the YAF letter stated that “Socialism is in its heyday” and that the left is ruining America with its “prosperity-killing schemes.”

Do YAF volunteers want to approach the 12% of older male recipients and the 15% of older female recipients, whose annual Social Security monthly checks of $19,000 make up 90% or more of their annual income, and tell them that they’re part of socialistic, prosperity-killing schemes?

Maybe the federal subsidies given to farmers to make up for losses due to tariffs imposed by the former president are a form of socialism?

The YAF stated “leftists are indoctrinating our youth.”

Maybe the YAF is right: We shouldn’t be exposing our children to facts that may shake their beliefs that America is the greatest country in history.

Teaching them that the Federal Housing Authority once refused to insure mortgages in and near African-American neighborhoods is insinuating that the federal government grievously erred and, therefore, is indoctrinating youth. The country didn’t need Brown v. the Board of Education because the Plessy v. Ferguson decision, which was the basis for “separate but equal,” was equitable.

French wrote that Republicans are learning the limits of politics built on malice. The YAF needs to take lessons from him.

Antoinette Vella

Dixon