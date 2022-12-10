December 10, 2022
Letter: Support the Dixon Municipal Band

The Dixon Municipal Band had its annual Christmas concert, “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” It certainly was, and it was presented by the most wonderful band of the year. We were treated to an hour and a half of seasonal selections, including one song titled “Christmas and Sousa Forever.” It was Christmas and marching music combined. It’s a very difficult number to play, I’m sure. If you were there, you were very fortunate. If not, you missed a great evening of entertainment.

The band has been a great asset to our community for decades. We attend performances as often as possible. The band has had many conductors through the years. The current director, Jon James, is doing a wonderful job. We feel that his expertise has taken the band a step up.

During concerts, the band always presents a variety of different music to satisfy everyone attending. This was its last performance for this year. But it will have a concert March 4 at the Dixon Historic Theatre, will continue concerts at the band shell during the summer and have a regular patriotic concert during the Dixon Petunia Festival on the front lawn of the old Lee County Courthouse.

We encourage everyone to financially support the band. Unfortunately, the city has decreased the budget and the band is more dependent on individual support from businesses, individuals, and fundraisers. Let’s not lose a tremendous asset in our community.

Robert Gingras

Dixon

Dixon Municipal Band conductor Jon James leads his band Friday, July 1 as it performs on the old Lee County Courthouse lawn for the annual July 4 concert. The lawn was packed as the band played an assortment of patriotic themed songs. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

Letters to the Editor