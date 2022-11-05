Letter: Booker showed character after election loss in 2010

To the Editor:

My name is Jake Kilberg, and I’m a lieutenant at the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office. I have held several positions in the sheriff’s office, including serving as a correctional deputy, patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, detective, and now as a lieutenant.

This is the third election I have gone through while working at the sheriff’s office. The first election was when John Booker ran against Kelly Wilhelmi in 2010. This was a very competitive election in which Wilhemi won. Following this election, I gained a lot of respect for Booker. He worked very hard for Wilhelmi and gained his respect.

In 2018, Booker ran for sheriff again, this time with Republican support from retired Sheriff Roger Schipper and Sheriff Kelly Wilhelmi. Here we are in 2022, and Booker is once again running for reelection with the support of both retired sheriffs.

I am supporting Sheriff Booker. He has shown his character by working with Wilhelmi to make the sheriff’s office better in 2010 following that election and great leadership following the 2018 election by uniting employees for the common cause, the people of Whiteside County.

Jake Kilberg

Rock Falls