Letter: Support Booker for sheriff

To the Editor:

My name is Roger Schipper. I was fortunate enough that you, as the voters of Whiteside County, elected me five times to be your sheriff. I am asking you to put your faith in me one more time and reelect John Booker as sheriff. During my tenure as sheriff, I hired both John Booker and Mike Lewis. Hopefully, you will trust me when I say that John Booker is far and away the best candidate to run this county as sheriff.

Sheriff Booker has proven himself time and again, and worked his way up through the ranks to become sheriff, and he deserves your vote in November.

Roger Schipper

Morrison