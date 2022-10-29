October 29, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
Letters to the Editor | Sauk Valley News

Letter: Support Booker for sheriff

Sauk Valley Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My name is Roger Schipper. I was fortunate enough that you, as the voters of Whiteside County, elected me five times to be your sheriff. I am asking you to put your faith in me one more time and reelect John Booker as sheriff. During my tenure as sheriff, I hired both John Booker and Mike Lewis. Hopefully, you will trust me when I say that John Booker is far and away the best candidate to run this county as sheriff.

Sheriff Booker has proven himself time and again, and worked his way up through the ranks to become sheriff, and he deserves your vote in November.

Roger Schipper

Morrison

Letters to the Editor