Letter: Lisa Haderlein has my vote for Congressional District 16

After the Supreme Court overturned a 50-year precedent of reproductive choice for women and began talking about eliminating other precedents and seeing her opponent did not represent our values in Congressional District 16, Lisa Haderlein decided to run for the office.

Her opponent supported the decision in the Dobbs case and voted against Build Back Better and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Lisa has been a resident of Harvard for 21 years. She’s a hard-working leader, now serving on the Harvard City Council, the Library Board, and as director of the nonprofit McHenry County Land Conservancy, where she’s raised millions of dollars for land conservation and created new jobs.

She’s committed to:

Fighting for reproductive freedom.

Supporting equal protection for all residents regardless of income, race, gender, country of birth, or state of residence.

Seeking a path to citizenship that keeps families together.

Standing with farmers and other residents to conserve prime farm soil, provide clean water, and mitigate the impacts of flooding and drought.

Lisa represents the protection of clean air, soil, and water; voting rights; health care; gun safety; and reduced drug pricing. She has my vote.

Susan Rosner

Marengo