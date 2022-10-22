Letter: Thank you, Honor Flight

To the Editor:

My brother and I just returned from the Honor Flight from the Quad Cities on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

It was an unforgettable experience from the start time at 4 a.m. to the 10 p.m. return. We landed in Washington, D.C., with a water cannon arching over the plane, hundreds of school children lining our route through the airport cheering us on our way, and the motorcycle police escorting our bus all day.

We visited the Air and Space Museum, Arlington Cemetery, the Vietnam Wall, World War II, Korean, and Iwo Jima Memorials. We also visited the Women’s Memorial for Female Vets and the new Air Force Memorial at the Pentagon. We even witnessed the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

We were honored at Dulles and Quad Cities airports by hundreds of military service personnel and civilians upon our return.

From the entire staff of organizers, to the folks who donated their time to our guardians who escorted us all over Washington, D.C., to the employers and good people who donated their time, talent, and money, and also supported their employees to take on this endeavor, we salute you!

Leo Rienstra

Polo