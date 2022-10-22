Letter: Eight reasons to note vote Democrat

To the Editor:
In response to one of your readers, yes, let’s all vote for the Democrats.
Please vote for:
- Higher gas prices.
- Higher food prices.
- More illegal drugs coming over the border.
- More migrants that the U.S. taxpayer has to keep clothed, fed, and sheltered.
- Sending additional funds to Ukraine.
- Letting more criminals and rapists loose on the streets.
- Continuing to raise taxes.
- Hiring more IRS agents to keep the poor and the middle-class downtrodden.
Yes, let’s all vote for the Democrats, because democracy is in trouble.
Vincent A. Glowacki
Prophetstown