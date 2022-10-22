Letter: Eight reasons to note vote Democrat

To the Editor:

In response to one of your readers, yes, let’s all vote for the Democrats.

Please vote for:

Higher gas prices. Higher food prices. More illegal drugs coming over the border. More migrants that the U.S. taxpayer has to keep clothed, fed, and sheltered. Sending additional funds to Ukraine. Letting more criminals and rapists loose on the streets. Continuing to raise taxes. Hiring more IRS agents to keep the poor and the middle-class downtrodden.

Yes, let’s all vote for the Democrats, because democracy is in trouble.

Vincent A. Glowacki

Prophetstown