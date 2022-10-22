Letter: Appreciate your vote of confidence

To the Editor.

I consider it an honor and a privilege to have served for District 2. In such times as these, I really think it’s the hour to become diligent about the dire shape our country, our state and the community we live in.

My desire is to be a helping hand in these challenging times we are all facing. My hope in playing a seemingly small part in this will make a difference.

I know for me personally, it will be exciting, satisfying and rewarding to help my district become an even better place to live.

In the beginning of my political endeavor I began serving on the Sterling City Council. I also was involved and served on the Rock Falls Chamber board. As of late, I serve on the Tri County Board in planning and evaluation committees.

I also serve as the elected incumbent for the Whiteside County Board; my performing duties are involved with the safety committee and the ambulance committee.

I enjoy serving our district and my plan is to help create a better community through safety and trust in not only me but our wonderful community.

I do not want to sit on the sidelines and complain about what should be done, but instead stand up and do what should and can be done!

I truly would appreciate your vote of confidence in me Nov. 8 for the county board in District 2.

Linda Pennell

Rock Falls