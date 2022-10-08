Letter: Turn Timber Creek Golf Course into an active recreation park instead

To the Editor:

In the midst of a global recession, historic inflation and tight municipal budgets, residents of Dixon are again being asked to foot the bill for a failing private golf course.

The proposal by Kreider Services to buy Timber Creek Golf Course with the aid of public money to continue a failing golf business model should be denied by the City Council.

If these private/public entities felt they had a solid business plan, they would not be asking for public money. Additionally, every aspect of the operation will be contracted out. This means service providers might not even remain local, and you will have no say in that matter.

There are too many recreation silos in Dixon already. We do not need to create another one in a Kreider partnership. Don’t let the COVID-19 golf bump fool you. Those rounds are already being cut back a lot. Golf continues to be an expensive and dying sport in America.

Alternatively, this property should become an “active recreation park” with a reduced golf footprint. There should be an addition of walking and biking trails that connect surrounding commerce, neighborhoods, and other existing park lands. Disc golf, walking, biking, birding, events, and two six-hole golf courses (one easy, one difficult) make much more sense considering the actual recreation needs of Dixon’s families.

I’d prefer the city of Dixon and the Dixon Park District acquire the property to establish such a park than to fund and contract out another facility with public money.

Steven Humphrey Jr.

Dixon